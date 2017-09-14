Glasswells is to re-open in Sudbury with a discount furniture store

Glasswells home furnishing store is opening up a discount furniture store in North Street, Sudbury, marking a return to the town.

The Bury St Edmunds business operated in Sudbury for 30 years and will re-open three days a week in the former Sports Direct premises.

Peter and Rosemary Woodward will run the store.

The couple worked in the original Sudbury shop and are coming out of retirement to run the store on Thursday’s Fridays and Saturdays.

They joined Glasswells in 1987 and Peter worked in his family furniture store Head and Woodward on Market Hill.

The discount furniture store will sell items for every room in the house which will be available for quick delivery at discounted prices,

The store is expected to open by the end of the month.

Paul Glasswell, managing director, said: “ We look forward to having a store in Sudbury again for the forseeable future and we are confident it will be a great success with Rosemary and Peter in charge.”