Glasswells department stores win top independent retailer award after scrutiny from suppliers

Glasswells has been named Member of the Year by the Associated Independent Stores group which represents some 350 non food independents.

The award in the multiple store category follows voting by suppliers who examined various aspects of the retailing business from the quality and professionalism of staff, product knowledge, customer service, showrooms, quality of displays and overall perception and shopping experience given to customers.

Managing director, Paul Glasswell said: “We’re over the moon once again with our independent retailing award. Everyone constantly works hard to make the Glasswells shopping experience is one to remember and we always encourage feedback from customers. It’s pleasing that this continues to be recognised.”