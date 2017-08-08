Glasswells’ Bury store has its first major revamp for 15 years

Family furnishing store Glasswells has unveiled its £1 million makeover – its first revamp in 15 years.

While there has been some redecoration in the Newmarket Road, Bury St Edmunds, store managing director Paul Glasswell, felt it was time for a more significant change.

He explained: “Glasswells has always strived to offer our customers the latest and most stylish furnishing options and it is essential that our environment provides visitors with the very best shopping experience.

“I understand how important it is to move with the times and embrace change. Whilst the store will be given a fresh, new look our ethos of offering the widest choice, at the best value, with the highest customer service remains the same.”

The work has been planned and managed in-house by the company’s visual merchandiser Sarah Norris who began, in October 2016, with a £150,000, 22-seat extension to the popular in-store Place to Eat Restaurant.

At the start of June, Glasswells closed for five days to prepare for the biggest clearance sale of its 70 year history to make way for the contractors to start their work.

The first phase began in July with lifting the old flooring in the first floor bedroom departments. More than 100,000 square feet of bespoke flooring will be installed over the next couple of months by Glasswells expert contract carpet fitters.

Craftsmen will be building new partition walls and decorating the rooms sets and layout changes have been made to the walkways to give customers an easier route around the store. Glasswells will be integrating more technology to offer tech-savvy shoppers a

more interactive and informative experience.

Updating the furniture departments is only phase one of a massive programme of work which will continue into next year, but with business as usual.

Paul Glasswell added: “The staff have been brilliant during what has been a fairly disruptive time.

“All of the furniture has been moved multiple times to accommodate the flooring fitters, which has been hard work for everyone involved.

“We’ve still got plenty of clearance furniture on show, new models are arriving every day, and we look forward to being able to give our special customers the freshest, and ultimately the best, shopping experience.”