Girls Night Out in Bury St Edmunds is set to be a record-breaker

Wearing their bunny ears with pride more than 2,000 pyjama-clad women will make their way around the streets of Bury St Edmunds all in the name of a good cause.

The town will be buzzing tomorrow night (Saturday, September 10) when Girls Night Out, in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care, returns.

Girls Night Out

The thousands taking part in the moonlight walk will set off from Angel Hill at 8pm on their journey which will see them complete either an 11.2 or six-mile route around the town.

With the event just one day away final preparations are in full swing for what is set to be a record-breaking year.

Jenny Baskett, hospice events and challenges fund-raiser, said: “Girls Night Out has become an important fixture in the events calendar of Bury St Edmunds and the surrounding areas.

“Every year we are always overwhelmed by the community spirit and support that comes with it. There is a great affection for the event which really makes it what it is.

“With more than 2,000 women taking part this year, there has been a huge amount of organisation behind the scenes to ensure everything runs smoothly on the night.

“We are all so grateful to all the volunteers who will be helping out with everything from marshalling to handing out water along the route, and not forgetting those who have done so much before the event.”

Before they set off walkers will be treated to an energetic warm up from Zumba Chickz, whose routines to some classic tracks will shake everything up and make sure everyone is ready for their walk. Also back by popular demand are the topless hunks who will return to hand out water and snacks at the refreshment stops.

Other entertainment will feature the Glenmoriston Pipe Band, the Rock Vox choir and Max Lloyd Piper and it will be up to the Haverhill Harlot Morris dancers to put a spring in everyone’s step.

Other popular features – such as hot chocolate and bacon rolls (or veggie alternative) and medals for participants will also return as will the much-loved photo booth. Residents are being encouraged to cheer walkers on.

Jenny said: “Every year our residents really get behind our walkers and we are grateful for their support. If you see a pair of flashing bunny ears passing your window please give the wearer a wave.”

Last year the walk raised £190,000 for the charity and organisers are hoping a record number of sign-ups will help them beat that total this year.

“This year’s Girls Night Out will be the biggest and hopefully the best yet – everyone at the hospice is getting excited about the event and hope all the women taking part enjoy themselves at the same time as raising vital funds,” added Jenny.

Since it started in 2009 the fund-raising walk has raised £811,000 for the charity, which supports those across West Suffolk and Thetford with long-term or life-threatening illnesses.

The memory boards will be back again this year, so walkers can write messages about the loved ones they have lost.

If you want to join the walk you can sign up on the night from 6.30pm on Angel Hill.

Registration costs £15.