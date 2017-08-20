Girls give donor charity cash boost with stall sale

Two sisters and their friends set up a stall in Bury St Edmunds to help a girl who has an acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Seven year old Jasmi Hazy-Blue Lindberg Cooke in hospital after a lymphoblastic leukaemia relapse

Emily Eccles, nine, Lou Lou Eccles, seven, Mia Turner, nine, and Finola Thacker, nine, set up outside the Eccles’ home, in Northgate Street, to support the #JoinForJasmi campaign which appeals for blood stem donors to help people like their friend Jasmi Hazy-Blue Lindberg Cooke.

Seven-year-old Jasmi, also from Bury, goes to the same school as Lou Lou and has been battling with the disease, which affects her white blood cells, for the past three years.

They managed to raise £125 by selling cakes, homemade lavender bags, toys, books, prints and drawings, clothes, home grown vegetables and cookies.

Mum Jo Eccles said they had also been raising awareness for the charity DKMS which organises the donor register.

She said: “I think what they did today is brilliant, they stayed out there the whole time and should feel proud of themselves.

“People even stopped their cars and gave the girls donations. It is just a great example of community spirit.”

The #JoinForJasmi campaign has received a lot of attention, including from Ed Sheeran. He gave his support by encouraging his fans to join the donor register through the charity.

DKMS recruits blood stem cell donors but though there are around 7.5 million (over 300,000 of these in the UK) registered, there isn’t a match for Jasmi.

For details about DKMS, visit www.dkms.org.uk