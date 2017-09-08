Get your bunny ears flashing for Girls Night Out

Thousands of women will light up the streets of Bury St Edmunds with flashing bunny ears tomorrow night for the Girls Night Out charity walk.

The Girls Night Out moonlight walk, in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care, has more than 2,300 women signed up for six or 11.2-mile routes around Bury St Edmunds while wearing pyjamas and pink bunny ears.

They will start arriving on Angel Hill from 6.30pm and the walk starts at 8pm, when the sea of bunny ears sets off along the two routes, finishing back at Angel Hill by midnight.

Jenny Smith, hospice events manager, said: “Girls Night Out is our biggest fundraising event of the year, so it makes a huge difference to what we are able to do. Last year we raised a massive £250,000.

“With more than 2,300 women taking part there has been a huge amount of organisation behind the scenes to ensure everything runs smoothly. I’m so grateful to all the volunteers who are helping out with everything from marshalling to handing out water along the route.

“Girls Night Out has become a key fixture in the event calendar of Bury and we are always overwhelmed by the community spirit.”

For those taking part in the walk, which is this year sponsored by investment managers JM Finn & Co, there will also be entertainment at the start and along the route.

On Angel Hill there will be a fun Zumba warm-up from the Zumba Chickz and walkers will see ‘waterboys’ handing out refreshments at pit stops along the way.

There will be memory boards on Angel Hill and at the hospice building in Hardwick Lane where people can remember lost loved ones.

You can still sign-up for the walk on the night. You must be aged 14 to take part and those between 14 and 17 must walk with someone over 18.