Geoff Barton to stand down as head of King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds

Geoff Barton, headteacher at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds today announced he is stepping down from the role he has held for the past 15 years.

Mr Barton, who is a passionate advocate for comprehensive education, says he feels this is the perfect time to hand over the reins to another as the school stands in a good position having successfully transferred to two-tier schooling with good results and a good sixth form.

At 53 he has had 31 years in education and is well respected in the education field, writing text books and speaking at conferences as well as having a regular column in the Times Education Supplement and the Bury Free Press.

He said: “I do not want to look back and think I overstayed my welcome. I feel the time is ripe for something new and I feel the school is ready for sombody else. This is a totally forward looking, positive decision for me,”

Mr Barton moved to Suffolk in 1997 becoming deputy head at Thurston Upper School before moving to King Edward V1 in 2002.

He will be leaving the school next Easter and says he has a ‘tabula rasa’ - clean slate ahead with plenty of interests to continue to pursue.

