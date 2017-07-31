Generations gather in Bury St Edmunds to commemorate Minden Day

Members of the Suffolk Regiment Old Comrades Association and their families were out in force for their annual celebrations to mark the Battle of Minden.

Between 400 to 500 people descended on the Suffolk Regiment’s former depot at the Gibraltar Barracks, in Bury St Edmunds, on Sunday to commemorate Minden Day and the Regiment’s proudest battle honour.

Chelsea Pensioner Dougie May who was a Royal Anglian Soldier PICTURE: Mecha Morton

In 1759, the Regiment - then the 12th Regiment of Foot - defeated a superior French Army at Minden, in Germany.

Mark Forsdike, secretary of the Friends of the Suffolk Regiment, said: “It was a really good, vibrant day with three or four generations of people wanting to know about what grandad and dad did during their time in the army.”

During the celebrations, they wore red and yellow roses as it is said that the 12th Regiment picked roses from the fields and placed them in their hats when they marched into battle.

After a drumhead service, the association marched onto their former parade ground led by the Band of the Royal Anglian Regiment.

Terry Clements, the Mayor of St Edmundsbury, took the salute with Brigadier Anthony Calder, president of the Suffolk Regiment Association.

The Suffolk Regiment Museum was open and there were military vehicles plus music.

