Gatehouse dementia hub boosted by sell-out gig night in Bury St Edmunds

Bands played to a packed house in Bury St Edmunds to raise funds for a worthwhile cause.

‘Vagabond folk’ outfit Thy Last Drop and hip-hop rap group Scare the Normals performed at the Constitutional Club, in Guildhall Street, to raise £1,000 for the Gatehouse dementia hub, in Dettingen Way.

Elaine Channen, of Gatehouse, who attended the October 7 event, said: “It was a fabulous gig and raised an outstanding amount. That money will make a big difference – £1,000 is a lot of money to us.”