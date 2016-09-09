Gatehouse - Caring in East Anglia gets planning approval for dementia hub build

A charity which wants to see the creation of a dementia hub for Bury St Edmunds has won planning permission to extend its building so the scheme can go ahead.

Gatehouse - Caring in East Anglia wants to build a two-storey extension to their headquarters in Dettingen Way, Bury, which will provide a self-contained hub for the town.

Latest breaking news from the Haverhill Echo, haverhillecho.co.uk, @haverhill on Twitter

This will offer a wide range of services to people from pre-diagnosis to end of life support.

Gatehouse is working in partnership with other organisations including Age UK, the Alzheimers Society, Sue Ryder, Suffolk Family Carers and NHS England.

The charity needs to raise £160,000 for the project which will see a separate entrance to the dementia hub with rooms upstairs for therapies, counselling and support groups.

This will make the hub self-contained from the charity’s existing furniture project.

This year marks Gatehouse’s 30th anniversary and it will celebrate with a fund-raising ball on September 17 at Boxted Hall.

Thanks to funding from NHS England and L D Rope of Stowmarket, a charitable foundation, it is halfway to its target.

Armstrong Funeral Service is also sponsoring one of the rooms at the hub.

Amanda Bloomfield, Gatehouse chief executive, said: “We want to provide a simple journey so people can come in and out of the hub to access the different organisations they need. We want them to have a smooth journey and a holistic one that they can make with family members.”

Amanda is chairman of the Dementia Action Alliance which has been liaising with local businesses to make small adjustments to make life easier for those with dementia.

Ball tickets are £65 and available from 01284 754967.