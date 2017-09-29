Gary Cooper tractor and truck collection for auction at Risby

A collection of more than 100 classic and vintage tractors and 35 classic commercial vehicles will go under the hammer at Risby tomorrow.

Auctioneer, Cheffins will be selling the collection, plus modern vehicles and trailers, on behalf of Gary Cooper, son of the founder of the haulage company Derek Cooper Transport.

Cheffins Gary Cooper classic and vintage sale; a 1930s Marshall Model M

The Gary Cooper Collection will go under the hammer at the Derek Cooper haulage yard in Risby, beside the A14 west of Bury St Edmunds.

Key lots include four Field Marshall tractors dating from the 1940s and 1950s which have estimates from £8,000 to £20,000.

In addition there is a rare 1969 International McCormick 523 classic tractor which Cheffins say has been well-restored and is a recent show winner.

Two other key lots include a Marshall Model M dating from the late 1930s and an early 1970s Roadless B-450 which are expected to make £18,000 and £10,000 respectively.

Cheffins Gary Cooper classic and vintage sale: 1949 ERF 56TS Chinese 6-wheel lorry in Derek Cooper livery

Among the classic commercials are two 1971 Atkinson models which are in Derek Cooper livery which have estimates of £14,000 and £15,000 apiece.

There is also a 1949 ERF 56TS Chinese 6-wheel commercial which has been fully restored and a 1963 Ford Thames Trader 4-wheel tipper, with estimates of £16,000 and £12,000 respectively.

Bill King, Cheffins’ chairman, said: “Gary Cooper is an avid collector who purchased a series of classic and vintage tractors and commercials from us and other sources over the years.

“Following the family’s decision to let the haulage yard at Risby, they are now taking steps to disperse of the collection. Many of these interesting machines have been regulars at vintage shows and rallies and we expect them to draw significant interest.”

The Cheffins commercial property team is currently offering the 2.65 acre haulage yard to let, with its two modern warehouses of 12,000 square feet each, a fitted vehicle workshop and a two storey office.

For the full catalogue for the vehicle sale and online bidding facility click here

Details of letting the yard can be found at www.cheffins.co.uk