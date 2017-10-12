Gary Barlow is first artist to be announced for Forest Live 2018 in Thetford Forest

Gary Barlow will perform as part of Forest Live 2018 next summer.

The singer is the first artist to be announced for the festival and will sing in Thetford Forest on Friday June 8.

Forest Live is a live music series organised by the Forest Commission.

It is held in seven forest locations across the UK and past acts include Tom Jones, Blondie and Jessie J.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 20.

Visit www.forestry.gov.uk/music or phone the Forestry Commission box office on 03000 680400 to book.