Gardens across Thetford to be showcased in June

Green-fingered fund-raisers are urging people to save the date for this year’s popular Thetford Open Gardens.

The event – being held on Sunday, June 25 – will see stunning gardens of all shapes and sizes open their gates across the town in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

John Weeks in his Bridge Street garden during the 2014 Thetford Open Gardens event

Hundreds of people visited last year’s showcase which raised more than £11,000 for the charity.

Event organiser Rachel Woods said: “This will be Thetford Open Gardens’ 11th year and as always it will be a challenge, especially as we would like to raise £11,000 again this year.

“We have four gardens already and we have only just starting the planning for this year’s event.”

Hospice community fund-raiser Miranda McCoy said the event, founded by Liz Hodgson, ‘is a treat in the open gardens season’.

Tim Norman, in his garden in Arlington Way, during the 2014 Thetford Open Gardens event

“From the small yet fully packed treasures to the larger gardens, there is something for everyone.

“It is a great day out for all and at the same time all the funds it raises will help the hospice to continue to care for and support those in the Thetford community and beyond.”

Gardens will be open from 11am-5pm and admission is by programme, available from Thetford Garden Centre and Thetford’s Great Information Centre.

For those looking to add to their garden, a plant sale is being held on May 6 outside St Cuthbert’s Church in King Street.

Email thetfordopengardens@gmail.com or call 01842 762165 for more details.