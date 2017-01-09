Gardening equipment stolen in Gislingham burglary

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Gislingham on Wednesday (January 4).

At about 2.45am offenders forced entry to an outbuilding at a property in the Finningham Road/High Street/ Morleys Lane area and took several items of gardening equipment,

A mini moto, Stihl chain saw, Stihl strimmer, Stihl hedge trimmer and a pressure washer were stolen.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time.

Call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 37/10554/17.