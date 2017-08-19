Gardeners win Bury in Bloom prize for best kept rental front garden

A tenant who has lovingly created a floral oasis in Bury St Edmunds, has won the Hazells Best Kept Rental Property Front Garden award from Bury in Bloom.

Mike Ely, of Crown Street, has been rewarded for his efforts with a £50 voucher. This was the first year Bury in Bloom had offered rental properties the chance to win a £50 gardening voucher if they received a certificate of merit from the Bury in Bloom volunteer judges in July

The winner drawn from the entries received is Mike Ely. His front garden in Crown Street is well known to residents and visitors alike. He gets many compliments as people walk towards the Theatre Royal and Greene King Brewery Café or back into town.

Melanie Lesser, Bury in Boom Co-ordinator, said: “It was generous of Hazells to donate the prize for the competition, which was open to any rented property in the town awarded a certificate of merit.

“We will run the promotion again in 2018 and hope even more tenants of rental properties put themselves forward for the prize. Mike is a deserving winner as he puts so much time and effort into his front garden.”

The next certificate of merit judging will take place in July 2018.

Mike is pictured with Melanie Lesser, and Elizabeth Clement, of Bury in Bloom, and Hazells property manager Chris Oakes.