Garboldisham joins list of areas affected by spate of burglaries

Norfolk Police are appealing for information after jewellery and cash was stolen from a property in Smallworth, Garboldisham.

The incident happened at between about 11pm on Monday and midnight.

The burglary is one of a number in spate of burglaries in the Breckland area which may be linked. In all cases suspects forced entry to the properties via doors and windows.

All incidents occurred between October 31 and November 7.

Locations include Whitsands Road, Southlands and Captains Close in Swaffham, Eastfields in Narborough, Churchill Close in Watton, Caudle Springs in Carbrooke, and Fairholme Close in Ashill

Anyone with any information should contact Det Con Ellie Knul at Thetford CID on 101, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.