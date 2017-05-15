Gang sought in connection with Stowmarket churchyard assault

Police are appealing for witness following an assault in Stowmarket.

The incident took place at around 4am on Saturday May 13 in St Peter and St Mary’s churchyard, Station Road West.

Two men walking through the churchyard on their way home came across a group of five or six men. Near to the church. After a brief conversation the two men were pushed to the ground and assaulted, causing one man to suffer a broken nose and a deep laceration to his head.

Both men attended hospital for assessment and treatment.

The group of men left the scene on foot via the main gate.

Contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 quoting reference 34777/17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.