Fundraising in Zena’s memory passes £41,000

The latest effort by a fund raising team begun by a father and daughter has taken their total for St Nicholas Hospice Care to four times their target.

Darren and Connie Gibbs, from Bury St Edmunds, launched Zena 10 fundraising in June 2014, marking the 10th anniversary of the death of Darren’s partner and Connie’s mother Zena Butcher, with the hope of raising £10,000 with family and friends,

Zena Butcher and her daughter Connie on a day out

The team’s latest event, a charity ball on October 22 which would have been Zena’s 49th birthday, was organised by Zena’s sisters Mandy Smart and Tracey Butcher alongside Connie.

The ball raised £3,000 which means to date £41,655.97 has been raised in Zena’s memory.

Tracey said: “This year’s Z10 charity ball was much easier to organise, and with the support from friends, family and local businesses it meant that a great time was had by us all.

“Because of the continued success and enthusiasm for Z10 we are now planning for 2017.”

The funds raised will help the hospice’s Nicky’s Way programme which helps children and young people cope with their emotions, before, during and after bereavement.

Connie and Darren received support from Nicky’s Way after Zena’s death.

Charlie De-Moore, St Nicholas Hospice Care events and challenges fundraiser, said: “We are extremely grateful to Mandy, Tracey and Connie. “The funds that have been raised by all of the Zena 10 supporters really are making a huge difference.”

The Nicky’s Way programme is the only service of its kind in Suffolk and is open to any youngster who in West Suffolk or Thetford and has been bereaved, whether connected to the hospice or not.

Visit www.stnicholashospice.org.uk