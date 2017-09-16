Funding for charity’s garden

A Bury St Edmunds charity has received cheques totalling £1,000 to buy planters to complete its garden.

Gatehouse, in Dettingen Way, will use the money from Hawksmoor Investment Management Ltd and Bury Abbey Rotary towards four planters from social enterprise Realise Futures. One of the planters is adapted for wheelchair users.

Realise Futures works with people with disabilities and disadvantages.

Elaine Channen, Gatehouse’s dementia hub facilitator, said: “It’s so lovely that people in the community want to support us and come up here to present the cheques and meet the clients.”

On Monday, the second phase of building work starts at the charity’s dementia hub which includes a lift and extension with a new reception area and an extra room.

The work is due to last for four months.

The hub provides a range of services to support those affected by dementia as well as their carers.