Fund-raising teams encouraged to sign up for 24 hour relay walk in aid of cancer charity

Fund-raising teams are being encouraged to sign up for an ‘emotional and fun-filled’ 24 hour relay walk in aid of a vital cancer charity.

Relay for Life Bury St Edmunds will be held for the first time at Nowton Park after several years at Ickworth Park and aims to raise £31,000 for Cancer Research UK.

The poignant event, which starts at noon on July 8, sees members of each team taking it in turns to walk around the 400 metre circuit for 24 hours to show that cancer never sleeps.

As the evening draws in, participants gather to light ‘candles of hope’ and pay tribute to those whose lives have been affected by cancer.

Organisers are appealing for teams to take part as well as for cancer survivors to attend as ‘VIP guests of honour’.

David Cianciola, who organises the event with Matthew Darkins, said: “It’s an emotional and fun-filled weekend which raises much needed funds for Cancer Research UK.

“We come together to celebrate the life of the survivors and to commemorate those who are sadly no longer with us.”

The event has been held in Bury every year except one since 2009 and has raised £273,827 for the charity.

Last year’s relay generated more than £26,000 with 48 cancer survivors attending.

To launch the event, survivors walk the first lap of the circuit.

To close Relay for Life, all participants join forces for a final lap to celebrate their fund-raising achievements.

During the day there will also be a celebratory mix of music, games, entertainment and food. It is suitable for people of all ages and abilities and registration is free.

For more information, visit relay.cancerresearchuk.org/bury-st-edmunds or email darkinsrealy4life@gmail.com