Fund-raising challenge in aid of Lawshall pre-school gets great turnout

A large number of runners and walkers got involved in the Chadacre Challenge event last weekend.

The fund-raiser was staged on Chadacre Estate near Shimpling and consisted of a 10km multi terrain race and a 3km fun run to help collect funds for a new classroom buildng at Lawshall Pre-School.

The Chadacre Challenge fundraiser PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Chairperson of the school. Katie Haselhurst and co-organiser Kelly Pepper wanted to get the children of the school outdoors, to get the community involved in the project and were thrilled with how the event unfolded.

Ms Haselhurst said: “We thought we were only going to get 160 people but ended up getting about 260, it was so well supported.”

Lots of families as well as hardened runners did the different events where all the finishers recieved a medal and there were prizes for fancy dress and the biggest smiles on the 3km track.

£3,000 was raised from the weekend which will go to helping the cause.

Ms Haselhust explained: “A huge thank you to everyone for their generousity and support, this will help us to pay for the furnishings inside our new build.”

The next fund-raising idea is to sell donated bricks from the construction to the pupils, who will get their names scribed on to them and these will be used to build a Bar-B-Que in the school’s garden.