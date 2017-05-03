Fund-raising campaign launched for pre-school’s new building

A pre-school has launched a £200,000 fund-raising campaign for a new building.

Horringer Pre-School is calling on the community to support its bid for new premises – entitled the ‘Acorn Project’ – to replace the existing facilities which were built more than 20 years ago.

The pre-school, which has about 40 children attending, launched its fund-raising bid by organising a ‘construction week’ with a visit by a digger loaned by companies Copec Building Contractors Ltd and TBS Hire.

Stephie Page, pre-school manager, said: “We were thrilled to launch the Acorn Project with an exciting week of construction activities for the children.

“This reflects our ethos of learning through play. We look forward to helping children learn and grow even more effectively in our new building.”

Jenny Newcombe, chairman of the pre-school committee, said: “The committee is excited to work with the community to fund-raise for this much-loved pre-school.”

The new building would help reduce running costs as well as provide improved facilities for the pre-school including a kitchen for the children and easier access to the copse next door for forest school-type activities.

The community is rallying around to raise the money through various events from a sponsored slideathon for the children, parents taking part in a a challenging 10k obstacle race and a regular Kids’ Cafe with games in the Horringer Community Centre starting on Friday, June 2.

The pre-school committee will also be applying for funding from various bodies.

To contribute, either financially or through other support, contact Stephie Page, pre-school manager, on manager@horringerpreschool.co.uk or visit www.facebook.com/horringeracornproject.