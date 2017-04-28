Fund-raisers in big push for the hospice

A sponsored bed-push, eye-catching art, a coffee morning and street collection are among the latest fund-raisers for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

A team of staff from the Bury St Edmunds charity’s Orchard Day Centre will push an old bed from West Suffolk Hospital around the athletics track at AbbeyCroft Leisure Centre tomorrow (April 29).

St Nicholas Hospice Care volunteers give up their time to help the charity raise more than �600 with a bucket collection in Bury St Edmunds

After laps of the track, ‘Team Bed Heads’ will be at the arc shopping centre with collection buckets.

To support them, visit www.echoleft.com/fundraising/community-team-bed-push

Celia Gordon, a volunteer at the hospice, has organised an art exhibition at St Mary’s Church, in Tuddenham, on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

More than 30 artists will submit work for the event, which is in aid of St Nicholas and the Friends of Tuddenham Church. It is free and open from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Celia Gordon, who volunteers for the hospice, is helping to organise a fund-raising art exhibition

Celia said: “The hospice offers essential support to people and deserves as much ehlp as possible to keep its vital services available.”

A coffee morning at telemarketing firm VTM, in Fornham St Genevieve, made £325 for the hospice’s Nicky’s Way programme.

Meanwhile. a street collection in Bury town centre earlier this month generated £648.32.