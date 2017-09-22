Fund raisers give a treble donation boost

Three events have raised more than £3,000 together to help West Suffolk Hospital’s My WiSH charity.

The first was a sponsored sky dive by Tina Parker, in memory of her mother, Brenda.

Julie Cowan, daughter Maddie (left), Loraine Skikunas, daughter Poppy (right) and senior staff nurse, Sarah Miller

She dived from 14,000ft and after landing safely and counting all the money from the stunt she was able to hand over a total of £1,182.50 to the charity with the money going towards the Macmillan Unit.

It was there that her 67-year-old mother was treated after being diagnosed with bowel cancer which she died from in October last year.

Tina, who lives just to the north of Bury St Edmunds and runs Enspire Gift Home Garden, a store in the town’s Sicklesmere Road, said: “From the moment she was diagnosed the staff on G1 were our support network within the hospital. My mum loved every member of staff on the Macmillan unit and raising money for them is a token of my gratitude for what they done while mum was being nursed by them.”

She has now planned a charity ball which is being held at Ashlar House, in Eastern Way, Bury St Edmunds, on December 2.

Friends Loraine Skikunas and Julie Cowan organised a picnic in the park which was attended by 200 people and raised more than £700.

The event was held over the summer holidays at Brandon Country Park and included a raffle, a tombola and cake stalls.

In total £753.10 was raised which was split between the My WiSH charity and St Nicholas Hospice Care.

The money for the hospital will be targeted at the neonatal unit where both women had premature babies that were cared for there.

Finally, 15 police cadets and six police leaders walked from Stowmarket to the West Suffolk Hospital and have so far amassed £2,400 for the My WiSH Every Heart Matters appeal and the MacMillan Unit.

They did the 15 mile walk after PCSO David Harvey, one of the cadet leaders, suffered a heart attack in May.