Fund-raisers encouraged to sign up for cycle event in aid of West Suffolk Hospital

Fund-raisers are being encouraged to use pedal power in a cycle event in aid of West Suffolk Hospital.

The West Suffolk Spin returns on May 28 after debuting last year and includes a 25, 50, 75 and 100 mile route in Bury St Edmunds to choose from.

The family event also features a free ‘Mini Spin’ around Nowton Park.

More than 350 took part in the inaugural fund-raiser and generated more than £11,000 for the hospital’s My WiSH Charity.

West Suffolk Spin is organised by the charity’s special events committee, which is encouraging participants to take advantage of an early-bird offer.

Chairman Paul Rayner said: “We want to organise events that support health in the whole family.

“Last year’s Spin was such a success and we’ve added a new 75 mile route after feedback from riders.

“Sign up as soon as possible so you don’t miss out, and make use of the early-bird discount on offer.

“The Mini Spin will be great for children and families, but the 50, 75 and 100 mile routes will also offer a great challenge for keen cyclists.”

It is once again supported by sponsors Revel Outdoors.

Sarah Wightman, from Revel, said: “We are really pleased to be supporting the West Suffolk Spin once again.

“The event really does promote health and wellbeing and the Mini Spin for children is such a bonus and gets children active; such a wonderful message. It is also great to support a local charity that changes the lives of so many people.”

For more information about how to get involved contact the fund-raising team by emailing fundraising@wsh.nhs.uk

Alternatively call 01284 712952 or visit www.mywishcharity.co.uk

If you register before February 1, entry for under 16’s is £15 instead of £20 and for over 16’s it is £20 instead of £25.