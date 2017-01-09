Fund-raisers encouraged to sign up for cycle event in aid of West Suffolk Hospital

Fund-raisers are being encouraged to use pedal power in a cycle event in aid of West Suffolk Hospital.
The West Suffolk Spin returns on May 28 after debuting last year and includes a 25, 50, 75 and 100 mile route in Bury St Edmunds to choose from.
The family event also features a free ‘Mini Spin’ around Nowton Park.
More than 350 took part in the inaugural fund-raiser and generated more than £11,000 for the hospital’s My WiSH Charity.
West Suffolk Spin is organised by the charity’s special events committee, which is encouraging participants to take advantage of an early-bird offer.
Chairman Paul Rayner said: “We want to organise events that support health in the whole family.
“Last year’s Spin was such a success and we’ve added a new 75 mile route after feedback from riders.
“Sign up as soon as possible so you don’t miss out, and make use of the early-bird discount on offer.
“The Mini Spin will be great for children and families, but the 50, 75 and 100 mile routes will also offer a great challenge for keen cyclists.”
It is once again supported by sponsors Revel Outdoors.
Sarah Wightman, from Revel, said: “We are really pleased to be supporting the West Suffolk Spin once again.
“The event really does promote health and wellbeing and the Mini Spin for children is such a bonus and gets children active; such a wonderful message. It is also great to support a local charity that changes the lives of so many people.”
For more information about how to get involved contact the fund-raising team by emailing fundraising@wsh.nhs.uk
Alternatively call 01284 712952 or visit www.mywishcharity.co.uk
If you register before February 1, entry for under 16’s is £15 instead of £20 and for over 16’s it is £20 instead of £25.