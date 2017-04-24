Fund-raisers complete London Marathon for causes close to their hearts

Running for causes close to their hearts, west Suffolk fund-raisers completed the London Marathon and generated thousands of pounds.

Among those who crossed the finish line of the 26.2-mile course were:

Tim Page

Charity campaigner Gina Long, 55, of Fornham St Martin, and teacher Lisa Lumley, 48, of Risby, at five hours 56 minutes and 17 seconds.

They have so far raised more than £15,000 for Sarcoma UK after Gina’s daughter Ali was diagnosed with a Myxoid Liposarcoma three years ago.

Simon Byford, a PGA Golf Professional at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club, at 4:37 with £1,900 in aid of West Suffolk Hospital’s My WiSH Charity.

Heather Ruff and Jill Bunch, who work on the stroke unit at the hospital, at 4:32 and 5:04 respectively to raise more than £2,000 so far for My WiSH.

Clive Chesser

Rob and Ruth Goodchild, of Bury St Edmunds, at 4:52 and 4:28 respectively with more than £6,300 so far in aid of Parkinson’s UK.

Oliver Boughton, 34, of Bury, who was also supporting Parkinson’s UK, at 3:01.

Jo Rackham, 43, of Bury, at 6:45 and raised more than £1,870 for Sands (Stillbirth and neonatal death charity).

Clive Chesser, 48, managing director for Greene King Pub Partners, at 4:01 to support the company’s national charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support.

Greene King has raised more than £2.9 million for the charity since 2012.

Gemma Manchett, 25, of Fornham All Saints, ran at 6:53:40 to generate more than £4,700 for Whizz Kids, which provides mobility equipment for disabled children.

Tim Page, 44, of Bury, at 4:15:23 with more than £1,000 for Suffolk West Citizens Advice.