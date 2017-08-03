Full steam ahead as pub reopens at Mid Suffolk Light Railway in Wetheringsett

Have your say

It’s full steam ahead for the Mid Suffolk Light Railway as the real ale flows once again at the Kitchener Arms in Wetheringsett.

The carriage-cum-pub was originally closed due to planning complications as the railway sought to permission from Mid Suffolk District Council to expand its length.

Since then, permission has been granted and the pub was reopened last month.

The reopening of the bar saw a surge of customers return to sample what was on offer.

The bar’s manager, Stephen Davies, said: “This could be an exaggeration, but from where I was standing it was like a stampede of wildebeest to a watering hole and there seemed to be much gratitude and even the odd moist eye.”

Named after the iconic World War One Field Marshal, the pub is open to villagers on Friday evenings.

However, the Kitchener Arms isn’t the only reason to visit the Mid Suffolk Light Railway, as every Sunday throughout the summer the railway will be operating train running days.

The line also features a museum, cafe and souvenir shop.

For more information, go to mslr.org.uk.