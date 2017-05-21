Freemasons give boat to disability charity

Suffolk Freemasons has donated a new boat to the Lackford Lakes-based WASH Sailability charity.

The boat, named Tercentenary, was presented to Alan Jones, chairman of WASH, by Ian Yeldham, the Grand Master for Suffolk, and David Boswell, the Grand Superintendent for Suffolk, on May 9, together with a cheque for £2,748 to purchase additional equipment.

Mr Yeldham said: “On discovering the great work WASH do for disabled people we thought this was exactly the sort of charity we wished to support, particularly in this special year for us where we are celebrating the 300th anniversary of our United Grand Lodge [of England].”

Mr Jones said ‟ We are delighted with the new boat and thank the Suffolk Freemasons for choosing to support us. With this addition to our fleet we will be able to accommodate our growing number of clients wishing to enjoy the pleasures of sailing.”

WASH Sailability sail specially designed boats to enable people with physical, mental or visual disabilities the opportunity to experience sailing.