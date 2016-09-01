Free strings concert in Hopton

Hopton Village Hall will be hosting new ensemble The C Strings in concert this weekend.

The group, which only debuted in May, are a quartet of professional violists dedicated to sharing their love of the instrument with concert audiences.

All of the violists are musical colleagues of long standing, who can be found almost every weekend performing in chamber music concerts or manning the viola sections of top regional orchestras.

Their concert in Hopton will take place from 3pm on Sunday (September 4) featuring two short halves and an internal during which drinks will be served.

The programme will include pieces by Bach, Vivaldi and Scott Joplin.

Admission is free, but voluntary donations from audience members to help meet the expenses of the concert would be appreciated.