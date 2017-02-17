Free neutering for Bury cats

The Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket branch of Cats Protection is tackling the growing problem of cat overpopulation in Bury St Edmunds.

By offering free neutering in conjunction with Eastgate Veterinary Group during March, owners who need help to get their cats neutered and who live in the postcodes IP32 and IP33 are asked to call branch coordinator, Margaret Spratt, on 01284 851055.

She said: “One of the problems is that cats are prolific breeders, so through the neutering campaigns we are running across the region, we’re trying to reduce the number of cats being abandoned and mistreated by ensuring that as many as possible are neutered.”

For more information on the work of Cats Protection locally and on cats needing homes visit: www.cats.org.uk/bury-st-edmunds