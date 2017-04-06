Free fertility event from clinic that helped Needham Market couple conceive

A couple from Needham Market who used a new treatment to improve their chances of having a baby have spoken out about their experience ahead of a free fertility event next week.

Jemma and Carl Collins, of Grinstead Hill, were overjoyed to welcomed their twins, Esther and Leo, into the world on August 24, 2014.

But their journey to become parents was not an easy one, consisting of tests, drugs and failed IVF treatments.

Jemma, 40, said she was left ‘feeling hopeless’ after being told her egg store was so low that it was unlikely she would become a biological mum.

She and Carl were referred to the Bourn Hall Clinic in Cambridge for IVF treatment, but none of their NHS-funded cycles were successful.

They decided to fund a final cycle themselves, which allowed them to explore other options and opted for IMSI (intracytoplasmic morphologically selected sperm injection) together with a treatment to improve egg quality.

Each of Jemma’s harvested eggs was injected with a single sperm selected using IMSI. Six embryos developed to blastocyst stage, of which two were selected and transferred into her womb.

“Thanks to Bourn Hall Clinic I’m definitely a very proud father and love being a dad to our twins as they complete our family,” said Carl, 45.

“I always believed there would be light at the end of the tunnel and although sometimes it was not easy, particularly the frustration of not knowing why we had fertility issues, we kept our hopes up, persevered and fulfilled our dream,” he added.

The Bourne Hall Clinic is emphasising the importance of seeking good advice early and will be holding a free fertility event at Ravenwood Hall, in Rougham, at 6pm on Tuesday (April 11).

It will include expert presentations and the opportunity to have a private, free ‘mini’ consultation with a fertility nurse specialist.

To find out more about the organisation, which has full service clinics in Cambridge, Colchester and Norwich, or to book a place at next week’s event, call 01953 600150 or visit www.bournhall.co.uk.