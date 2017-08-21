Founding member of West Suffolk CCG to retire

Have your say

One of the founding members of the NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is to retire at the end of this month.

Bill Banks, who served as vice chairman of the CCG’s governing body, was integral in establishing the group in 2013.

In his role as lay member for governance, he has provided strategic and impartial advice to governing body members.

He said: “It has been a privilege to serve the NHS and a great pleasure to work with GPs and other colleagues at the CCG.”

Mr Banks was also chairman of the CCG’s audit, renumeration and human resources and commissioning governance committees.

From 2007 to 2013, he served as NHS Suffolk non-executive director and audit committee chairman.

Before this, he worked for 42 years in local government and public transport.

Jo Finn, the CCG’s lay member for patient and public engagement, said: “Bill’s hard work and dedication over the last four years has helped place the CCG as one of the best performing in England.”

The CCG is nationally rated as ‘good’ for performance and patient care by NHS England.