Founder of Tadpole Tunes steps down but successful East Anglian pre-school music group continues to grow

The founder of Tadpole Tunes, who set up the pre school music business 10 years ago, is stepping down.

Nancy Cushing from Bury St Edmunds formed the baby and toddler music group after having her second daughter Esther, now 10.

As a professionally trained musician and secondary school music teacher she created her own songs and her business rapidly expanded with franchises in Suffolk and Norfolk and one in America. Starting from a session with friends in her home in Bury she now reaches some 200 children, providing music, learning and fun through puppets, songs, musical instruments and movement.

She grew up in Bury, attending County Upper School, and went to Birmingham Conservatoire training as a professional saxophonist.

Nancy wanted more time with her children and so gave up her teaching career to create Tadpole Tunes.

This week she held her final sessions at the Hyndman Centre and said farewell to Green Wellies Nursery in Barrow.

She said: “The classes have a real social atmosphere with people forming great friendships. The classes were always over subscribed but I reckon my home made cakes and refreshments helped things along.”

Tadpole Tunes continues with Nancy’s classes being taken on by Angela Cassidy.

Nancy said: “Ten years is a long time but a good amount of time for me to stand down and let other teachers take this on.”

“The last sessions were emotional. I will be sad and miss the children a lot.”

As well as Green Wellies Nancy has also been taching her songs and holding her music sessions at Guildhall Feoffment Pre-School.

She plans to train as an occupational therapist but will continue to run the Tadpole TUnes business.

Currently there are five teachers running classes in Norfolk and Suffolk. For more see www.tadpoletunes.co.uk