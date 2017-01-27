Fornham St Martin mum left waiting weeks for warm home

A social housing tenant who has spent almost three weeks without heating is hoping to be able to bring her little boy home for good this weekend.

Mum-of-one Amanda Heys has been forced to endure sub-zero temperatures since her boiler stopped working on January 7.

Amanda Heys with her son Cash King

Her home in Fornham St Martin has been so cold that she has had to make arrangements for her son, Cash, to spend as many nights and weekends as possible at his grandparents in Stowmarket and Thetford.

But five-year-old Cash is autistic and changes to his routine ‘send him haywire’, adding to the stress of the last few weeks.

Amanda said: “His whole routine is completely messed up and if there’s one thing he doesn’t like it’s changing his routine – changing anything sends him haywire.”

The 41-year-old’s boiler stopped working on a weekend and so she waited until Monday January 9 to report the fault to her landlord, Sanctuary Housing.

She was given two electric heaters but says she was worried about having them on around her son and did not feel they provided much heat any how.

“We wear our onsies with fleecy nightgowns, fleecy socks and blankets,” she said, adding that it took visits from four engineers to find out that her boiler could not be repaired.

Finally a new one was due to be installed yesterday.

“I’ll believe it when I feel it,” she said.

Kimberley De Vergori, operations manager at Sanctuary Housing, said: “We have provided temporary heaters for the family to use while the replacement was on its way, but we would like to apologise for the inconvenience while waiting for it to arrive.”