Fornham St Martin author offers escape to the Planet of Blipp

A retired headteacher is discovering a new life as a children’s author after publishing his first book, The Animals of Blipp.

Kevin Bullock, 63, from Fornham St Martin, invested £1,000 into the project and within one week, had already sold 100 copies, before the book was even launched.

The Animals of Blipp tells the story of how all the animals of the world are fed-up with life on earth, so escape in a rocket to a planet called Blipp.

There they meet Mr Wolf who has been visiting Dr Brown Owl as he has become distressed due to the ‘unkind stories’ spread about him by humans.

All profits from the book, which costs £6, go to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), with more than £400 being raised in the first week.

“I first thought of the story 20 years ago and later began reciting it when I was headteacher in Cambridgeshire,” said Mr Bullock.

“It’s interactive and the children seemed to love it, especially the bit at the end where they all throw their hands in the air.

“I found a local publisher and asked my niece to do the illustrations, then tested a final version out on my grandchildren.”

Mr Bullock, who in the past has written educational books and advised the Government on educational issues, is now building a website to accompany the book.

“The story also prompts discussion about modern issues such as stereotyping, isolation, animal welfare and friendship,” added Mr Bullock.

“Both adults and children alike can escape with the animals to the planet of Blipp. I hope people enjoy it.”

The website can be found at www.animalsofblipp.com