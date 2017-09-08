Fornham All Saints’ giant teddy bear is paws for thought

Motorists in Fornham All Saints have been greeted with a rather unusual sight this week – a giant 8ft teddy bear.

The bear, standing proudly on the village green, has certainly caused ‘paws for thought’ and raised a few eyebrows about what it could be doing there.

The bear is all in aid of this year’s village fund-raiser called the Sale Trail Teddy Bear Event.

A record 23 villagers at the village will holding a garage sale at the their homes on September 10 between 11am and 4pm.

The theme for this year’s trail is teddy bears and organisers from the Forhnam All Saints fund-raising committee are hoping as many children as possible will bring theirs along.

“There will be a best dressed teddy bear competition and other teddy activities such as find the teddy pictures around the village and a teddy tombola,” said committee member, Mary Purnell.

“The giant bear on the green is doing a great job of advertising the event for us and everyone seems to like him.”

The Fornham Sale Trail and Teddy Bear Event raises money for the village hall, the community centre and Fornham All Saints Church.

Around 30 classic vehicles will also be on display, and there will be craft stalls, a lucky dip ‘wine or water’ competition and refreshments.

The 8ft wooden bear was made by Paul Purnell and took him a week.

“We are hoping for good weather, a good turnout and lots of teddy bears.

“Everyone is welcome,” added Mrs Purnell.