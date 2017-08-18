Former technical manager discovers hidden talent, aged 88

Have your say

When Tim Fogden spotted a metal sculpture of a horse 10 years ago, the image stuck in his mind.

Having been one of the founding members the annual Euston Rural Pastimes event, equestrian pursuits were always close to his heart.

Earlier this year however, the former technical manager for CLAAS agricultural machinery thought he would try to make one himself.

No sooner than his first sculpture, based on the family’s Dales pony, Ted, was complete, it was snapped up for £700.

Now, Mr Fodgen, who is married to West Suffolk clegywoman the Rev Canon Sally Fogden, has already completed a second sculpture, and discovered a whole new talent, aged 88.

“I’ve never tried anything artistic in my life and just thought it would make a nice hobby,” said Mr Fogden, from Sapiston.

“The first one took three months and involved knocking some of the 400 horseshoes into shape before welding them together.

“It stood 10.2 hands high and was finished in black powder coating.

“Someone spotted it at a country show and asked if they could buy it. It’s now on display in a car showroom in Great Yarmouth.”

Mr Fodgen’s second sculpture is a 7ft tall, rearing Arabian horse. It took four months to sculpt and is made from around 350 horseshoes.

“People are amazed and say they didn’t know I had such an artistic talent,” added Mr Fogden.

“I admit, neither did I.”