Former Stradishall prison worker to pay back more than £8k

A man who took mobile phones into Highpoint Prison in Stradishall while employed as an education worker has been ordered to hand over more than £8,000.

Liam Bartlett, 28, of Shepherds Court, Haverhill, was jailed for 20 months in January at Ipswich Crown Court after pleading guilty to wilfully neglecting to perform his duty or misconducting himself while the holder of a public office.

He also admitted being in possession of criminal property after a routine random search revealed he was carrying several mobile phones as he arrived for work as a student support worker at Highpoint on May 26 last year.

Bartlett has now been made the subject of a confiscation order designed to recoup as much as possible from what he gained from his offending.

Judge Rupert Overbury was told specialist financial investigators established Bartlett’s benefit from his crimes was £8,200.

He made a Proceeds of Crime Act confiscation order for the same amount which the court heard police discovered under his bed.