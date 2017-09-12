Former Bury Army cadet proves she can

Former Army Cadet Phoebe Mercer has been appointed a This Girl Can ambassador to promote physical activity among Suffolk women.

As company sergeant major of Suffolk Army Cadet Force’s A Company, based in Bury St Edmunds, she excelled in sport.

At 17 she won one of 10 places, from 40,000 cadets, competing for the prestigious Duke of Westminster Award, which recognises leadership skills among those training with youth organisations

As she is now 18, she has left the cadets but has gained a place to study Physical Education at the University of East Anglia.

This Girl Can is a nationwide campaign backed by Sport England.

Phoebe, a former Thurston Community College student, said: “I currently compete in both athletics and cross country, training up to five times a week to enhance my physiological and psychological well-being.

“Along with my own training I also carry out personal training sessions to help others develop their own health.

“ My ambition is to join the British Army, which is one of the reasons that sport is so important to me.

“Recently my training has become more intense and I now hold the National ACF U18 100m title.

“Having researched the importance of health and fitness throughout sixth form I feel strongly about influencing other people to take part in sport.”