Football at a walk for the over 50s comes to Bury

Football with penalties for running is kicking off as a new form of exercise for the over-50s next month.

A walking football project begins in north west Bury St Edmunds at 5pm on Wednesday April 26 at Howard Primary School in St Olaves Way.

In walking football any player caught running concedes a free kick to the opposition so it is increasingly popular with people with mobility problems who want to return to ‘the beautiful game’.

Sessions are being run by Abbeycroft Leisure and will initially be free.

Northgate Ward Cllr Diane Hind, who organised the activity, said: “It occurred to me that over 50s looking to become more active might be interested in walking football and I raised the question with different residents and found the idea popular.

“I’m donating £1,000 from my borough locality budget and town councillor Tom Murray is donating £500 from his. We hope the ‘club’ will be free for six months after which it will be self-sufficient.”

Cllr Murray said: “I think this is one of the best ideas in years bringing the ethos and friendship of sport to those of us who may not be so spritely but wish to stay active and have fun together.

“The first sessions will be free and are run by qualified coaches. Anyone interested in finding out if Walking Football is for them can come along and join in.

“Well fitting footwear is essential, but otherwise just wear comfortable clothing and bring a drink of water.”

Online booking will become available but for now call 01284 753496 or email ian.evans@acleisure.com for details.