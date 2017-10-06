Food wholesaler to open new freezer facility in £3.6 million investment

A food wholesaler, which is celebrating its centenary as a limited company, is to open a new freezer facility as part of a £3.6 million investment.

Thomas Ridley Foodservice aims to open the 25,000 square foot frozen storage site, opposite its headquarters on Rougham Industrial Estate, towards the end of this month.

The new site will be able to store more than 2,000 pallets, increasing the company’s fozen sales capacity by more than 50 per cent.

It will also include purpose built offices where current head office staff will work.

Thomas Ridley will convert its current freezer facility to double its space for chilled sales.

John Hepworth, operations director, said the extra space will allow them to provide a ‘far greater range of chilled and frozen products’.

“It also represents a significant opportunity for current, as well as potential suppliers, in that we can provide an even faster and more cost effective route to market,” he said.

“These investments are integral to our overall 10 year plan that will allow us the capacity to double our sales volume by 2027.”

The new store will also include a high tech collection system onto electronic trucks.

Thomas Ridley’s multi-temperature deliver service caters for customers such as pubs, hotels, hospitals and schools.