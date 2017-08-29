Food and fun for all tastes at Bury’s sixth festival

The sixth Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival looks set to break records as top chefs and tasty treats combined with the hottest August Bank Holiday on record to pull in the crowds.

Top name chefs from across the country joined those from top local restaurants to give demonstrations in the Stoves Cookery Theatre outside Moyse’s Hall Museum throughout Sunday and Monday.

Jo Churchill with the winners of Eat Out Eat Well awards PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Mark Cordell, chief executive of organisers Our Bury St Edmunds, said: “Celebrity Chef Paul Rankin was very popular with the crowds as were our business Casa Del Mar, 1921,Bens,Bourgee and The Angel.

“I was delighted that our businesses, who had a presence at the event, did so well, especially Beautiful Beers and Papakis Deli who had long queues of customers on both days.

“We are so pleased to see so many positive comments about the event on social media and will be meeting this week to start the planning for next years event.”

Other demonstrations included Jack Stein, the executive chef from TV chef Rick Stein’s restaurants, pub and cookery school, as well as local chefs demonstrating cuisine from Italy, Goa and Poland.

Take your picnic to the beach in the arc

You could dine on everything from burgers to organic ice cream and gluten free curries with beers and wines of all kinds to wash it down.

On Sunday Bury MP Jo Churchill presented the 40th West Suffolk Eat Out, Eat Well awards to the winning restaurants.

It recognises restaurants, cafes, takeaways, pubs and canteens that offers healthier food choices to their customers and highlights their good practice as a beacon for others to follow.

Silver awards went to Francela, of Angel Hill, and Café Kottani, in Buttermarket while Valley Connection, of Churchgate Street, Wagamama’s, of Auction Street and the Abbeygate Cinema’s Cafe No.4 received bronze awards.

Food stall of all types crowd Buttermarket

But the event was not totally a foodie fest, with family fun all part of the package. Having stocked up on delicacies you couyld then enjoy a picnic on the beach without leaving town because the arc’s charter square had been transformed into a sandy strand complete with deckchairs, buckets and spades and Punch and Judy.

Youngsters could also meet farm animals, have their faces painted or try their hand a cake decoration.

+For more pictures, see Friday’s Bury Free Press.