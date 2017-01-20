Folk festival returns to Bury St Edmunds for a third year

Music-lovers can look forward to a great day out this summer when the third Bury St Edmunds Folk Festival returns.

The event, which brings its own brand of magic to the town, will take place on Saturday, July 1 in the walled garden at Nowton Park.

Festival co-ordinator Steve Martin said: “Many people don’t realise the wide variety of music that comes under the ‘folk’ umbrella.

“We started the Bury Folk Festival to encourage people with all sorts of musical tastes to come and experience the talent that’s here in our region.”

Whether you like toe-tapping tunes or lilting harmonies, bluegrass, folk-rock or traditional singing, there promises to be be something for everyone.

Acts booked so far include Nick Dow, Morganway and Thursday’s Band.

For those who enjoy energetic dancing, The Invisible Navvies of Utopia will finish the evening in lively style with a ceilidh – a new event for the festival this year.

As well as the main stage acts, there will be an Acoustic Tent with beginners’ music workshops, informal sessions and a competition for newcomers to folk performance.

“The festival has gone from strength to strength,” said Mr Martin.

“Thanks to all the hard work put in by our volunteers, this year looks even better.

With craft stalls, children’s activities, music workshops, hot food and a bar with local real ales, this promises to be a wonderful day for the whole family.

The festival, which provides fabulous entertainment from morning until night, costs just £15 for adults, much less for children.

This Early Bird price is available until June. For more information, please visit: www.buryfolkfestival.co.uk