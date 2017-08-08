Flint festival brings prehistoric Lynford site to life

Hundreds of families visited the lunar landscape of Grime’s Graves during its second flint festival at the weekend.

The English Heritage site in Lynford, famed for having Britain’s only Neolithic flint mine which is open to the public, welcomed around 450 people to its annual two-day celebration of everything great about flint, considerably more than the 100 or so who visit it on an average weekend.

Josiah Pyatt descends into the eight metre deep mine shaft (Picture: Mark Bullimore)

From their Neolithic tent made of animal skins and furs, flint knapper Will Lord, who previously lived on the site when his father was curator, and his fellow ‘cavemen’ demonstrated how flint can be used to make fire and how it can be chipped away at to make blades.

Youngsters were wowed with tales of prehistoric days and the chance to make sparks, arrow heads and string, while those over the age of 10 were able to climb to the bottom of the open mine and look into the tunnels where Stone Age men previously dug out the flint, with experts also on hand to explain the site’s geology and archaeology.

“The kids absolutely loved it, playing with stones and mucking about with other kids,” said site steward Tim Lynch.

“With face paints on they really get into Stone Age man, and we have 96 acres so they can run up and down these craters without anyone worrying about them,” he added.

Flint knapper Will Lord (Picture: Mark Bullimore)

