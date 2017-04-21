Five-year-old girl pleads with thieves to return her beloved pet

A five-year-old girl has written a note pleading with heartless thieves to return her beloved pygmy goat.

Florence Follen put pen to paper after finding her pet Judy had been stolen from her field on Tuesday, April 11.

Judy the pygmy goat

She and her family are desperate for the 18-month-old goat to be brought home and have offered a £200 reward for her safe return.

In a message to the thieves, Florence wrote: “I am five-years-old and I lost my little goat and I am very upset and I want her back.

“Please, if you know anything please tell or contact.. and help us get our baby back.

“If you have her please return her to her home because we are very upset and worried.”

Judy was discovered missing from the family’s home at the Pinefield Boarding Kennels & Cattery, in Brandon, run by Florence’s parents Lucy and Carl. It is not known how she was taken but three other adult goats and a baby were left behind during the theft between midnight and 5am.

Judy has lived with the family since January but has formed a strong bond with her owners, especially Florence.

Mum Lucy, 40, said: “Every morning Florence wakes up and says ‘I just want Judy to come home’. She keeps dreaming about it and asking me when Judy will come back.

“She doesn’t understand why someone would want to take her pet away from her.

“It is really heartbreaking. Who would do something like this? I can understand why someone would want her bike or scooter, but why her pet goat?

“She is beautiful. She is the most affectionate goat and loves being cuddled. She is just a sweetheart and she will just come up and sit on your lap.

“They’re worth between £150 and £200 - is that really worth breaking a little girl’s heart?”

Lucy, who is also mum to Ruby, 8, and 14-year-old Lily has notified the police but she hopes if someone has taken her they will drop the goat back at the kennels.

She added: “There is no way she could have got out.

“Someone has come here deliberately in the dark, climbed over a four foot barbed wire fence and taken her. I just don’t understand why.”

Judy, who is black, brown and white, is microchipped and has the tag number 00724 on both ears.