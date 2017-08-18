Five units on a Thetford business park burgled

Police are appealing for information after five units on a business park were broken into in Thetford overnight.

Suffolk Police say that between 6pm last night and 8am this morning someone broke into five units at Thetford Road Business Park by forcing locks.

Items stolen included power tools, toys, an iPhone, documents, trailer and car parts.

Officers believe the items have been taken away in the stolen trailer, an PRG ProSporter trailer with a black fibreglass enclosed body fitted with the registration WH14 LBN.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the burglaries or noticed anything unusual in the area between at the time.

Anyone with information should contact PC Aksa Hussain at Thetford Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.