Five men caught with class A drugs in Bury St Edmunds, court told

Five men have pleaded guilty after being caught in possession of illegal drugs in Bury St Edmunds.
Today (Friday) at Ipswich Crown Court, the five, who were arrested on April 5 last year, admitted four offences of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
The men are Stephen Wass, 54, of Fir Tree Close, Bury St Edmunds and Abdulaziz Ali, 26, Fahid Mbwana, 22, Asman Osman, 19, and Umar Yusef-Iya, 24, all of Barking, Essex.
Judge Rupert Overbury, who ordered the preparation of pre sentence reports by the Probation Service, told the men that that would be sentenced on a date yet to be fixed.
All five defendants will remain in custody until their next court appearance, said Judge Overbury.
