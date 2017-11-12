Five clues, four words, two people, one ring

Bury St Edmunds-born Carrie Watson retraced the steps of her relationship at the weekend as part of her boyfriend’s unique wedding proposal plans.

The 33-year-old was surprised on Sunday by her boyfriend of one year and four months, Carl Herrington, a 30-year-old electrical engineer, who she met in the town last July.

The last clue led her to the Abbey Gardens archway where she put the clue finder over the puzzle and revealed the words 'will you marry me'. Carl then came out from behind a smaller arch, got down on one knee and proposed. Carrie said yes and the couple, along with their friends and family, went to the Angel Hotel for a celebratory meal.

He arranged for her to be taken on a whistlestop tour of her hometown, picking up clues at all the couple’s favourite places along the way.

Each clue was printed on a jigsaw piece and led her to places where they had gone on dates over the last year. The pieces were then put together at the end of the tour, revealing the big question.

“I didn’t have any idea. I thought he was going to take me for breakfast or something,” said Carrie, an ITV presenter.

“But as it went on, it just got bigger and bigger and I started to see all the planning that had gone into it. That was when I thought he might propose but I still didn’t really believe it.”

Waiting for her at each stop was a group of family and friends who had been in on the surprise since joining a top secret Facebook group three weeks ago.

“I can’t believe he’s pulled it all off. He’s just amazing,” said Carrie.