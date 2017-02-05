First challenge down for Paris cycling pair

Two Bury St Edmunds cyclists completed an in store 100-mile cycling challenge last weekend to raise money for the charity Home Start.

Hannah Stone and Hannah Edmunds used the event at Dunelm on Easlea Road as part of their training for a 271-mile ride from London to Paris.

Ms Stone, who is the store manager of the Moreton Hall branch, explained how the two came up with the idea.

She said: “Home Start do such great work and with them being Dunelm’s charity partner it fitted in really well,

“Hannah (Edmunds) turns 30 this year, so we wanted to do something challenging and this is what we decided on.”

Both women started training in December with Ms Edmunds only buying a proper road bike in January.

The pair had done 34 miles together before the weekend ride but they found inspiration whilst doing the event.

Ms Stone continued: “We met a few families who Home Start had really helped and it just showed us the people the money we are raising will go to.”

Home Start UK support struggling families, they give help to around 30,000 throughout the UK.

Having got over £600 of their £3,000 target the pair hope they can use other stores in the area to do more biking challenges before the main event.

The Paris ride will start on July 19 and go over four days.

The thought of the trip is daunting for Ms Stone but she knows they will be ready when July comes.

She said: “It’s nearly riding from Lowestoft to London and back again, not exactly your usual Sunday ride but we will kick in and smash it.”

To support their efforts, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/HannahStoneEdmunds