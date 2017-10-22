Firms cash in after St Nicholas Hospice Care challenge

Businesses that have been battling it out to be named top dog in this year’s Jacobs Allen Accumulator Challenge, in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care, have had their efforts recognised this month.

The three-month challenge saw more than 50 companies try to turn a £50 stake into as much money as they could for the charity.

On October 5, representatives celebrated their success by attending an awards evening at Bury St Edmunds Audi, on Skyliner Way, where they learnt their competitive efforts had raised £23,176.39.

Georgina Bissell, hospice director of fund raising and marketing, said: “For me, the challenge demonstrates the community spirit we need to be able to keep providing the care and support our community needs. The hospice has such great support from the business community and we couldn’t do what we do without that support.”

The winners who raised the most money were the Coffee House in Moreton Hall, who achieved £5,219.

Lucy Newell, Jessica Darnell and Claire Nolan from the Coffee House all attended the celebration evening to pick up their award.

Ms Nolan said: “As we do every year, we have had a lot of fun taking part in the Accumulator Challenge. The support we have had from the community has been brilliant and we are so grateful.”

Veterans of the competition, the Coffee House team pulled out all the stops with a variety of fund raising activities including their popular Moreton Hall open gardens event.